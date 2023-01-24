Former resident making a name in 'slap fighting'

Former Tahlequah resident Wesley Drain has started making a name for himself in a sport called "slap fighting."
Slap fighting is a competition wherein two opponents stand across from each other, and they take turns slapping the opponent across the face no more than three times. Neither moving nor flinching is allowed.
A slap fighter can win by either completing a knockout or the opponent's disqualification. After the round, judges take into account the damage and technique of each slap to come to the final decision on who won.
Due to the “wild” nature of the sport, Drain said, the activity gets a lot of negative feedback.
“There’s been a lot of controversy since this has been released about how it’s not a sport, there’s no technique, and all that,” said Drain. “At first, I kind of thought so as well, but as you get deeper involved in this sport, you do realize there is technique.”
Drain said the match has a lot to do with bracing himself for the hit and delivering a strike.
He first got involved in slap fight competitions around January 2022, after being tagged in a Facebook post related to the sport by Matthew Robertson, his coach and manager.
Robertson said there are not a lot of slap fighting competitions in the United States. It is just now starting to become mainstream nationally, but is bigger in Poland, Russia, and Sweden.
While Drain has only been participating in slap fighting for a little over a year, he has been involved in MMA for five years by being a part of boxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu. To help prepare for a competition, Robertson said, Drain mainly works on exercises in Tahlequah at Thunder Muay Thai, where he focus on his hips and knees.
“It’s definitely different,” said Drain. “With my MMA career, there have been a lot of small shows and promotions, and this is totally different than preparing for a fight.”
He was recently a part of the Power Slap League, a televised slap fighting tournament in Las Vegas that debuted Jan. 18.
Robertson said Drain has been doing well in the competition, especially since it is his first year to be involved in the sport. He said Drain has an “it factor” and puts on a great show, which makes people remember him after the fight is over.
Drain said his goal when fighting has always been the same. He wants to become a world champion and use his platform to help change the world for the better, especially for the youth.
“I’ve seen firsthand that there’s a need for people who are willing and wanting to step up and help the youth, not just in our community, but around the world,” said Drain.
One way he plans to do this is by inspiring kids and trying to be a positive influence for others.
Drain never saw himself competing in this way, especially since he didn’t know slapping other people in the face constituted a sport.
“I love this promotion, but I’m still gunning for the UFC title,” said Drain. "I’m still coming for the UFC. That’s where I want to be" the baddest fighter, not the baddest slapper, but I’m going to be both. I have titles in everything. I am coming for all those belts in every competition.”
