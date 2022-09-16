Former Rotary Club president receives award

Rotarian Ryan Langston receives his Paul Harris Fellow award from Tahlequah Rotary Board President Matt Chapman. This honor recognizes Langston’s significant contributions to Rotary International during his term as president of the Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County from 2021-'22.

