Rotarian Ryan Langston receives his Paul Harris Fellow award from Tahlequah Rotary Board President Matt Chapman. This honor recognizes Langston’s significant contributions to Rotary International during his term as president of the Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County from 2021-'22.
Former Rotary Club president receives award
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Adair County sheriff says deputy justified in shooting other man
- Cougars lose lead, fall to Indians
- Cherokee Nation passes $3.5B budget, largest in tribe’s history
- UPDATED: Sub teacher fears curricula promotes lesbian encounters; queries confirm student posed question at presentation, not part of curriculum
- Accused killer set to be in court on sounding docket
- FBI releases statement on triple shooting
- Tahlequah claims second straight 5A-4 title
- POLICE BEAT 9-16-22: Son assaults mom because he wants to return to Texas rather than spend night in Tahlequah
- POLICE BEAT 9-14-22: Police catch man with counterfeit $10 bills
- POLICE BEAT 9-13-22: Two arrested for stealing KY, dog collars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.