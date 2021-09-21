A former substitute teacher and wrestling coach is suing Tahlequah Public Schools for $75,000 in damages.
According to a petition filed on Sept. 10, Oscar Brownfield complained of discriminatory treatment between female track and volleyball athletes, and male athletes at the high school in 2019.
"Specifically, Mr. Brownfield complained that coaches [Don] Ogden and [Elzy] Miller, and the athletic trainer, Bryce Rudek, had engaged in violations of Title IX by, inter alia, refusing to coach female athletes in specific track and field events, denying female athletes access to the athletic trainer/medical treatment, sexually objectifying female athletes, and body shaming female athletes during weigh-ins," the petition said.
The petition alleges that Ogden made inappropriate comments about a female athlete's chest, by telling her she was "top heavy," and made other inappropriate comments about her chest.
The petition said that Miller refused to coach female pole vault athletes and denied them the time to practice until he was finished coaching the boy athletes. According to the petition, Rudek refused to provide female athletes medical treatment, telling Brownfield he was focused on the male football team.
Brownfield alleged that Athletic Director Matt Cloud was aware of the situation, and allowed it to go unaddressed. The petition said TPS engaged in a pre-textual investigation, and that Cloud was allowed to participate as an investigator.
"Immediately following the investigation, defendants engaged in a pattern of retaliation against Mr. Brownfield, including accusing him of inappropriate conduct at a football game in an effort to 'bait' Matt Cloud's wife; denying him the opportunity to continue coaching wrestling, barring him from substitute teaching, denying him an opportunity to appeal the results of the Title IX investigation to defendant Board of Education, and coercing him to withdraw a complaint regarding the aforementioned Title IX issues plaintiff made to the Office of Civil Rights at the State Department of Education without an opportunity to consult legal counsel," the petition said.
The petition said Brownfield suffered injuries of mental anguish, emotional distress, and punitive damages in excess of $75,000.
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock stated that he nor TPS have been served with a lawsuit by Brownfield.
"If service occurs, we will defend against any allegations made against the district or individuals and have complete confidence that the district and its employees will be completely vindicated. Anyone with a filing fee can file a lawsuit and make claims, but the judicial system has a way of sorting out truth from fiction," said Ashlock.
According to online court reports, Smolen and Roytman out of Tulsa are representing Brownfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.