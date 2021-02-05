Former Tahlequah man tapped as alternate to environmental panel

MOUNT VERNON, Washington – Mount Vernon City Councilmember Richard Brocksmith, formerly of Tahlequah, was recently appointed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to serve as an alternate commissioner on the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission.
The SEEC was created to manage an endowment fund established to conserve and protect wilderness and wildlife habitat; enhance recreational opportunities; acquire mineral or timber rights consistent with those conservation and recreational purposes; and to conduct studies to support these undertakings.
The Commission is comprised of eight commissioners – four from the United States, and four from Canada – as well as eight alternate commissioners, with equal representation.
Brocksmith said that he is excited about the opportunity to engage with representatives from the U.S. and Canada, including First Nations and Tribes, to implement a shared vision.
“By working together, we can ensure that a unique, ecologically significant, North American treasure is protected forever, irrespective of political boundaries,” he said.
The appointed term spans from January 2021 to July 2024.
Brocksmith is the son of Ed Brocksmith and the late Sandra Brocksmith. He is 1989 graduate of Tahlequah High School and was a member of the Northeastern State University President’s Leadership Class. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and earned a master’s degree in fisheries from the University of Washington.
