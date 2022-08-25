This story has a local note: Dr. Nick Migliorino, superintendent of Norman Public Schools, was principal at Tahlequah High School in the 2000s. ...
A Norman Public Schools teacher who quit her job after she said she was called out by the district for speaking out against state legislation that she believes limits what teachers can say about race and sex was standing by her decision this week.
Summer Boismier, an English teacher at Norman High School, quit after she put butcher paper over her cabinet of books with the words “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” written on it. She also posted a QR code to Brooklyn Public Library in New York for her students. That library system has made the QR code available to classrooms in the wake of what it characterized as state legislatures pushing to ban certain books from schools.
Additionally, Boismier also criticized Oklahoma House Bill 1775, which became law, as “bigoted legislation.” It prohibits public school teachers in the state from teaching anything that makes a student “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” because of their race or sex.
She said she decided to quit after school administration spoke to her Tuesday after a complaint from a parent claimed she had made political statements in the classroom and used her classroom “to make a political display expressing those opinions,” according to a prepared statement from NPS spokesperson Wes Moody. Boismier said she submitted her resignation Tuesday night after meeting with district officials, to be effective Wednesday.
Boismier also said she believed she couldn’t teach English fully with the restrictions imposed by HB 1775. She also said conversations that involve racial minorities and LGBTQ people — groups that have traditionally been discriminated against — are inherently uncomfortable.
“Those conversations are supposed to be difficult. They’re supposed to elicit discomfort, because those are dark moments in our nation’s history and our nation’s present that we can’t change if we don’t address,” she said.
Boismier said Thursday she would “do it again in a heartbeat.”
In his prepared statement Thursday, Moody acknowledged Boismier’s concerns over book removal, but argued educators should “teach students to think critically, not tell them what to think.”
He also said NPS has not banned any books.
Boismier argued that a classroom is “an inherently political space,” and that a teacher can be political without being partisan. She also said saying nothing “is also a political stance.”
Boismier’s decision to leave follows the Oklahoma Board of Education voting July 28 to lower Tulsa and Mustang public school districts’ accreditation status to “accredited with warning” in connection with alleged violations of HB 1775.
Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation was lowered in connection with training materials on racial bias; Mustang’s, in connection with a drill that highlighted individual differences.
Boismier said the lowered accreditations were top of mind for teachers and faculty when they returned to the district for training soon after the state education board’s vote.
“We were told in the English department that there was going to have to be some caution taken in terms of what text we presented to students — more caution than is normal,” she said.
Moody said teachers either had to personally read and verify the appropriateness of the books in their classroom, or provide at least two professional sources that verified their appropriateness.
“If a title did not meet either criteria they were asked to ensure the book or resource would not be available to students,” Moody said in emailed answers to Transcript questions.
The board passed “Prohibition on Race and Sex Discrimination in Curriculum and Instruction” in August 2021, about a month after HB 1775 took effect. The school ordinance reiterates prohibited concepts in the bill, and says teachers may not use any instructional materials that include or are based on the concepts.
Oklahoma was also one of many states in 2022 whose state legislature tried to pass laws that would ban books in schools. State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, tried to pass a bill that would bar schools from carrying or promoting books with themes of sex, gender or sexuality, and allow parents to request the district remove books at their request. If the district didn’t comply, the district would face the possibility of being charged at least $10,000 per day. His bill was unsuccessful.
Standridge used Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” a book that explores concepts of race, beauty and sexual trauma, as an example. The book, which contains a handful of graphic sexual scenes, is part of Norman Public Schools’ AP English 4 curriculum, according to the school district website.
“(This) is probably what’s driving down the quality of education, because they’re spending so much time trying to ‘sexucate’ these kids and not educate these kids,” Standridge said at a February legislative panel. He is a co-author of HB 1775.
State education secretary Ryan Walters, who won the state’s Republican superintendent runoff Tuesday, has also alleged some school districts in the state carry books that display pornography.
At the February legislative panel, state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she has been able to speak to NPS directly if she thought a book was inappropriate for her children. Moody confirmed this.
But Moody said Thursday that NPS has placed “renewed emphasis” on teachers reviewing classroom resources to ensure age appropriateness. He said this guidance is new, but that ensuring that books are age-appropriate “is nothing new” and a responsibility they’ve always held.
But Boismier decided instead to cover her bookshelf with butcher paper, and explain her perspective about Oklahoma’s current political landscape to her students. She said she believed it was especially important for LGBTQ+ students, indigenous students and students of color that she do this.
“I can say nothing — students are going to get the message regardless, but now they’re also going to assume that I agree with that. And as an English teacher, and as a person, I don’t. I felt like it was important to let students know that this is not a directive coming from me. This is not a directive that I agree with,” she said.
Max Bryan is news editor for the Norman Transcript.
