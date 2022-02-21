Private security firms provide guard and patrol services for a variety of reasons, and those have expanded significantly in the past 15 years.
There are four responsibilities of private security: physical, personnel, information systems and investigations. U.S. companies rely on private security for protecting employees and property, conducting investigations, pre-employment screenings and providing technology security.
Former Tahlequah Police Chief Stephen T. Farmer has been the event security manager for a Tulsa casino for five years.
“I provide security for the entertainers when they come in town,” said Farmer. “I don’t own a company, but it’s like I’m working for a private security company."
Farmer has a team of people who provide personal protection for VIPs, including entertainers, athletes, and politicians. Farmer said all the guards are armed, even though it’s not a requirement.
“The people I provide protection for, it’s best that we are,” he said.
Farmer doesn’t have to be certified through the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, but he would have to if he had his own private security firm.
“My retired CLEET can transfer to the private security, but if I hadn’t been involved in law enforcement, then I’d have to do a phase 1 and a phase 2, which are security officer training [for] unarmed. If I wanted to be armed, I’d do phase 4, which you go through to use force and firearms,” said Farmer.
According to CLEET, security guards are required to undergo eight hours of continuing education every two years, while private investigators should have 16 hours of continuing education every two years.
“You are required to have the certification because CLEET can fine you if [you’re not certified], and I know they were going around checking people who were working security in the state, and making sure they were licensed. It’s something that CLEET enforces,” said Farmer.
Around 45,000 private detectives and investigators were employed by private security agencies in 2008. Those investigators are hired to collect information through observation and interviews in noncriminal crimes.
The industry is growing. There were two million security workers in the U.S., and the number was expected to climb by 21 percent in 2020. According to the Growth and Development of the Private Security Industry, the industry has grown to be a $350 billion market.
Farmer will typically reach out to tour managers once a contract has been signed for the casino’s VIP guests.
“Once it’s been confirmed and the contracts are signed, I get notified and I send information to the tour manager. Either the tour manager contacts me back or they contact me [through a security manager],” he said.
That’s when they all determine what is needed and how to arrange things before each event.
“Some of the entertainers who come in have their own security detail and some don’t. I have gone to the [Tulsa International Airport], met them and escorted them from there to our property. Once they’re under my protection, we provide that protection for them until they get on a bus and leave, or they go back to the airport,” he said.
Farmer credits his career in law enforcement for his recent work in private security.
“A good friend of mine was the director of security [at the casino I’m with now] and after I retired, they hired me to come in and help with training and updating policy and procedures. Basically I helped get the security department up to where it should be,” said Farmer.
Farmer then left and tended to his own personal business for about six years before he returned to the casino.
“They knew me and they were getting ready to open up their new venue, and have these big names coming in. They wanted somebody who knew what they were doing and they offered me the position,” he said.
