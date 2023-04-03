A former Walmart employee has been granted restitution in Cherokee County District Court after being charged with embezzling an estimated $1,560 that belonged to the store.
Charges were filed against Dakota Lee Murphy, 19, Tahlequah on Aug. 29, 2022, and a restitution schedule was determined during a March 22, 2023, hearing.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, Walmart noticed several cash registers had come up short during the month of July.
Following an internal investigation, it was discovered via video surveillance Murphy had stolen the money from cash registers to which he was assigned over a two-month period. Murphy reportedly admitted to store officials he had taken the money. Following the termination of his job, the defendant was arrested for theft; however, due to the large amount stolen, Murphy was charged with embezzlement, according to reports.
During his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022, Murphy pleaded not guilty.
Murphy is to appear in court again before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King at 9 a.m. on May 17, 2023. The defendant is represented by B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann represents the state.
