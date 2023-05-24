A former Walmart employee who paid restitution after embezzling $1,560 from the company, is scheduled to enter a plea in Cherokee County District Court in July.
Charges were filed against Dakota Lee Murphy, 19, Tahlequah, on Aug. 29, 2022, and a restitution schedule was determined during a March 22, 2023, hearing for the defendant to make a one-time payment of the full amount.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, during July 2022, Walmart management noticed several cash registers had come up short. It was discovered during an internal investigation, via video surveillance, that Murphy had stolen the money from cash registers to which he was assigned over a two-month period.
Following immediate termination, the defendant was arrested for theft; however, due to the large amount stolen, Murphy was charged with embezzlement, according to reports.
During his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022, Murphy initially pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Following his initial appearance, the defendant was given an undisclosed offer from the District Attorney’s office, and on May 17, 2023, Murphy paid the restitution.
Murphy is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on July 12, 2023, where the case is set for plea. Associate District Judge Joshua King is set to preside over the hearing.
The defendant is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann represents the state.
