FORT GIBSON — Staff at the Fort Gibson Historic Site will host four musket cleaning demonstrations on Friday, June 9-10.
The program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m.
These demonstrations will show visitors the behind-the-scenes work of musket maintenance done by staff members before and after historical programs at the site. Muskets are muzzle-loaded long guns that evolved in 16th-century Spain. Rifles eventually replaced them.
The musket cleaning demonstration is included with paid admission. For more information, call 918-478-4088. The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson.
