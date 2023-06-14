FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a haversack sewing workshop on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.
Lunch will not be provided.
A haversack is a small bag with a single shoulder strap. It was issued to the 19th-century soldier to carry his food rations and some personal gear while the soldier was on the march and was carried by some traveling civilians. The haversacks at the workshop will work for the period of 1821-'50. It will have a scalloped front and three-button closer with white canvas material.
Dr. Larry Toll from the National Park Service will instruct the class. The cost is $20 per person with space for 15 people. It includes all materials needed for the workshop, including pre-cut pieces of canvas, thread, needles, and buttons.
Patrons can call the Fort Gibson Historic Site at 918-478-4088 to reserve and pay for a spot in the class. They can also pay in person at the Fort Gibson Visitor Center.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
