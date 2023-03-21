FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a living history program on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon and then from 1-3 p.m. on both days.
“School of the Soldier” is a come-and-go living history program that is free with paid admission.
Just like the modern-day military, 19th century soldiers were expected to attend school sessions. During the living history presentations, staff will demonstrate a variety of 19th century military lessons that soldiers would have received.
For more informationm call 918-478-4088. The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave.
