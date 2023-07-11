FORT GIBSON — Ashley Rouse has been named the shared branch manager for the Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson and the Hulbert Community Library.
Rouse is originally from Fort Gibson and has worked at Q.B. Boydstun since 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Northeastern State University and previously taught at the high school level at Keys and Hilldale Public Schools. She and her husband currently reside in Muskogee.
“I look forward to continuing to make Q.B. Boydstun and Hulbert Libraries essential parts of their communities,” said Rouse. “I love bringing people together. It helps foster a closeness, a connection, and even a buy-in within the community, and it is so exciting to be in a position to do just that.”
To learn more about these libraries, including upcoming events, visit eols.org/fort-gibson and eols.org/hulbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.