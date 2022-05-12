A Fort Gibson man was pronounced dead at the scene after officials arrived to a motor vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Muskogee County.
According to reports, Billy Arnett, 48, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and then veered off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then reportedly rolled 2-1/2 times.
The driver was reportedly not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers from Muskogee and Wagoner counties, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Muskogee EMS and Taft Fire Department responded to the scene, which is still under investigation.
