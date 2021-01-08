The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Fort Gibson man pleaded guilty after allegedly distributing meth.
An indictment alleged that in May 2020, Joshua Wade Frazier, 39, intentionally distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The drug charge is punishable by not less than 10 years imprisonment, up to a $10 million fine, or both.
The charges arose from a probe by the Fort Gibson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda G. Maxwell, for the Western District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Conway prosecuted the case.
