A Fort Gibson man accused of kidnapping pleaded not guilty to the crime in Cherokee County District Court last week.
Along with kidnapping, charges of feloniously pointing a firearm, planning a violent act, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm during commission of a felony were also filed against Michael Preston Reed, 46, on July 6, 2023.
According to court documents, on June 3, 2023, Reed seized the victim with the intent to “confine her against her will,” pointed a shotgun at her, threatened to cut her fingers off, and assaulted her with a knife.
The defendant made his initial appearance on July 11, 2023, when he received a $100,000 bond and pleaded not guilty.
Reed is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 for a felony sounding docket with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. The defendant is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney John Bennett is listed as representing the state.
