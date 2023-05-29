During his initial appearance on May 16, a Fort Gibson man pleaded not guilty to several charges, including two felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Christopher Michael Robb, 37, faces charges of two felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and misdemeanor counts of altering a firearm serial number, carrying a firearm while under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting an open container, operating a vehicle with expired tag, and unsafe lane use.
According to court documents, while performing a traffic stop on April 15, 2023, authorities found a caliber handgun and a sawed-off shotgun in Robb’s vehicle after he had been previously convicted of possession of controlled dangerous substance in 2014 in Muskogee.
It was discovered the serial number had been reportedly removed from the handgun and that the plate on the 2008 white Ford F-150 that the defendant was driving did not belong to that vehicle.
Authorities also located an open can of beer inside his vehicle and methamphetamine.
Charges were filed against the defendant on April 20, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court. During his initial appearance, Robb received a $20,000 bond.
Robb is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 21 with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
