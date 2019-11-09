FORT GIBSON - Fort Gibson National Cemetery will hold its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.
Keynote speaker will be Tim Smith, Sgt. 1st Class, U.S. Army (retired). Other speakers include U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, District 2; State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, District 9; State Sen. Kim David, District 18; Jason McClellan, director, Muskogee VA Regional Office; Mark E. Morgan, director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System; and Bill Rhoades, director, Fort Gibson/Fort Sill National Cemeteries. Former State Rep. Jerry McPeak, District 13, will be the master of ceremonies.
Special music will be provided by the 395th Army Band Brass Quintet. Color guard and rifle volley will be provided by the American Legion, Post 15. Fort Gibson National Cemetery is at 1423 Cemetery Road.
