Locally-grown corn is back at Fort Gibson's Sweet Corn Festival this weekend.
Flood waters covered Fort Gibson farmland in 2019, prompting last year's festival to get corn from nearby Webbers Falls.
This year, corn grower Dick Sheffield said he should have a good supply of sweet corn.
"It's late, but I think it's going to make the festival," Sheffield said.
The festival, which celebrates area agriculture, runs Friday evening through Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
Festival-goers can find all sorts of ways to enjoy the sweet, munchy crop.
"We've got a good time going on. That's what's going to happen," said Tim Smith, commander of Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, which sponsors the event.
People can buy sweet corn by the bushel and the peck. They also can enjoy such corn treats as succotash, bacon-wrapped corn, Mexican street corn and corn on the cob.
The festival will feature a corn shucking contest at 6 p.m. Friday and a corn eating contest at 6 p.m. Saturday. There also will be corn hole tournaments.
People can sign up for the contests ahead of time by going to the event's Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/fortcornfest/events. They also can sign up at the events.
Winners in each age category get $10 and can compete in a finals competition, Smith said.
"And the winner of that will get a $50 bill," he said.
Festival celebrity Corn E. Cobb will oversee the corn shucking and corn eating contests.
"That's his whole job, he has no other duties to worry about," Smith said. "Some people call him Jim Quinn, but we know him as Corn E. Cobb."
Cobb, who will announce the contests, said he'll have a shack by the Centennial Clock at the corner of Lee Street and Poplar Avenue.
"When the bands ain't playing, I'll be informing the public about what's going on and pestering a whole lot of people coming by and looking at me the wrong way," he said.
He said he doesn't know why anyone would look at him the wrong way.
"It's just that they're jealous," he said. "I'm such a handsome gentleman some of these hairy-legged boys around here are just jealous of me.
Cobb said he hopes to see 100 people competing in corn shucking and corn eating.
"My full name is Cornelius E. Cobb, but my friends call me Corn E.," Cobb said. "My brothers down here at the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 named me the Voice and the Face of the Fort Gibson Corn Festival in perpetuity. That means I'll never be replaced."
The festival also will feature what Cobb called Muskogee County's largest waterslide.
"That thing is 60 feet long and 44 feet high," he said. "All the kids can slide down it with an arm-band for $5."
Live acts will provide music Friday evening and all day Saturday.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Sweet Corn Festival.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY
• 4 p.m. — Festival and waterslide open.
• 5 p.m. — Cornhole tournament, singles.
• 6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies and corn shucking contest.
• 7 p.m. — Street dance: The River's Edge with Angela Bowden.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. — Festival opens.
• 11 a.m. — Mountain Grove Bluegrass Band. Waterslides open.
• Noon — Doubles Cornhole tournament.
• 3 p.m. — Southern Blend Band.
• 5 p.m. — Ahna Jennings, singer/songwriter.
• 6 p.m. — Corn eating contest.
• 7 p.m. — Brent Giddens Band.
TO SIGN UP FOR CONTESTS: https://www.facebook.com/pg/fortcornfest/events/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.