STILLWATER – Carson Willis of Fort Gibson High School was among the finalists who will be recognized as Oklahoma State Scholars Society members and receive up to $20,000 in academic support over four years. Willis is studying biology, majoring in pre-med.
“Congratulations to the newest members of the Oklahoma State Scholars Society,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “These students are among Oklahoma’s best and brightest. We are honored to extend this offer and look forward to what these scholars will accomplish through their leadership and innovation.”
Oklahoma State University also named five new fellows of the Oklahoma State Scholars Society, the university’s scholar development program that offers major financial support and scholarly mentorship to Oklahoma’s top students. The fellows are: Maha Achour, Bartlesville High School; Isabella Bozeman, Chisholm High School; Megan Roach, Washington High School; Nathan Wallace, Booker T. Washington High School; and Alyssa Warren, Union High Schoool.
Students met the following criteria for membership in the society: Minimum 3.8 high school unweighted GPA; admitted to OSU and The Honors College; and demonstrated maturity and potential through outstanding résumés and essay responses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.