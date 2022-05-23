SEARCY, Arkansas – Hannah Hackworth of Fort Gibson is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7. Hackworth received a Bachelor of Arts in public relations.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College. Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university.
