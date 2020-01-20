SEARCY, Arkansas - Krista Keeley of Fort Gibson is one of more than 300 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019.
Keeley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. President Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.
Harding is a private Christian university. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. It offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings. For more information, visit harding.edu.
