DURANGO, Colorado – Ona Reed, of Fort Gibson, was named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Reed's major is elementary education.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
As the Four Corners' stronghold of academic excellence, Fort Lewis College blends small class sizes, engaged faculty, and unparallelled research opportunities to help students earn college degrees and chase dreams.
Guided by real-world experiences and a bountiful landscape, our students develop critical thinking and communication skills to fuel further studies or rewarding careers. A broad range of subjects and diverse student body weave cross-cultural knowledge throughout signature programs focused on environmental studies, education, the health sciences, creative arts, and business administration.
