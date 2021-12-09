The "Mingle & Jingle: Women in Consumerism" event offered insights on how the role of women has changed over the years, and what to expect that role to be in the future.
The forum was held at the Northeastern State University Ballroom and was hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Tena Wooldridge was the guest presenter.
“This is something that is near and dear to my heart. I love you girls and I totally love celebrating with you. I’m not here to compete with you; I’m here to celebrate with you and to celebrate the fact that we’re women in business,” said Angela Tinsley of Remax Select.
Tinsley said women bring the elements of elegance and class to the community.
“Thank you so much for doing what you do within our community and serving in our community, and celebrating a fact that as women in business, we don’t have to compete with one another,” she said.
Wooldridge said the night would be focused on women in general and as business owners and consumers, and why that is important.
“The landscape of consumers has dramatically changed over the past 25 years, and it’s obvious because technology has changed over the past 25 years,” said Wooldridge.
She explained that people are no longer 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. consumers.
“I don’t need to plan my day around when the grocery store is going to be open, when I can pop in and get something. Now, I can shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week online, and that changes things for all of us,” said said.
Wooldridge said since consumerism has changed, that means businesses’ brands have changed, too. She said advertisers tend to view women as a secondary group of people, and that it’s the men who are driving the purchase decisions.
“Over the past two decades, we are seeing increasingly more women become degree holders. Fifty-eight percent of all degree holders are women, and that number is not going down,” said Wooldridge.
Women as consumers want to know how spending decisions are made, and Wooldridge said it just depends – for a number of reasons.
“If you’ve got an individual in your household who is considered the primary breadwinner, then the decisions are pretty much split. The female gets to make a third of the decisions, the male makes a third of the decisions, and then together, they make another third of the decisions,” she said.
Wooldridge said a woman is outearning her partner 40 percent of the time, and that’s considered a major shift over a number of decades.
“Eighty percent of all consumer purchasing is influenced by a female, and that is an outstanding, staggering number,” she said.
Women are more likely to receive validation and look for reviews from other consumers, as opposed to advertisers.
“Women-owned businesses – they have more people of color, they pay higher wages than any national brand does. If you are a woman-owned business, you are responsible with other women-owned businesses for helping bridge the wealth-equity gap for all marginalized populations,” she said.
Wooldridge said in order to know where to go, women must know where they’ve been, and she showed a number of advertisements throughout the century. Most of those ads depicted women as objects who are submissive to their husbands. Those blurbs showed women as sex objects as a way to attract more consumers, and Wooldridge said it hasn’t gotten any better.
“The wonderful thing about where we’re at now is that brands are under the microscope,” she said. “Now if you’re going to pull these sort of punches, people are going to start calling you out on it, and women are going to start sticking together on this.”
