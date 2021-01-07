Oklahoma Fosters will host a foster care and adoption information meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m.
Information to be discussed will include: the need for foster and adoptive families in Oklahoma; the application process; and more details on how individuals can help recruit foster parents. This will be led by Rick Hensley, foster care and adoption recruiter for Adair, Cherokee, and Sequoyah counties.
The Zoom link, meeting ID, and passcode are available on https://okfosters.org and www.facebook.com/OklahomaFosters. For more information, contact Hensley at Rick.Hensley@okdhs.org.
