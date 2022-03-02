Foster system difficult for families to maneuver

Families in Cherokee County can go through three avenues to become foster parents: they can apply to be licensed through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare office, or a third party foster-care agency.
To become a foster parent in Oklahoma, candidates must be 21 years old; be in a healthy domestic relationship, whether married, single, or divorced; be financially stable; have completed a background check, having no history of child abuse, neglect, or sexual abuse; completed hours of training; and be in good physical and mental health.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services closed many offices throughout the state during the pandemic, including the office in Tahlequah. For parents who want to receive a certification through DHS, the closest office is in Wagoner.
“They shut down for COVID, trying to save some money; and afterward, I guess, the state decided not to open them back up. A lot of workers are working remotely,” said Rebekah Hooker, foster care supervisor for TFI, a foster care nonprofit agency with offices in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.
For many families, working directly with DHS isn’t an option because the office is overloaded.
David Johnson is an attorney from Hulbert who works in Tahlequah, and has also fostered children. He, and his wife, Brandi, wanted to become foster parents five years ago, but struggled to do so by applying through the state.
“We made half a dozen calls and in-person visits to DHS just to have zero people come out to us. We ended up going through a third party agency,” said Johnson. “The system is woefully undermanned to the point that they don’t have the resources to properly license the people that want to become foster parents.”
Johnson went through TFI foster agency, which assisted him with the paperwork.
“The best analogy [for third-party foster care contractors] is they are like civilian contractors. They go through a licensing process, then they are reimbursed by the state for their services. We became licensed in less than a month from start to finish. It was the stereotypical difference between working with a government office and a private company,” said Johnson.
TFI and other nonprofit third-party contractors receive funding through state reimbursement and outside grants. Potential foster parents do not pay these agencies for their services.
“The tragic thing is that my own experience is that had Brandi not been so motivated, we would have given up. There wasn’t a practical way to become a foster parent through the state. I imagine that it is like that for others,” said Johnson.
Many children throughout the foster care system require extra attention after having experienced physical or sexual abuse, or other forms of trauma.
“We have traditional foster care, and we also have therapeutic foster care. If you take additional training, you accept a threshold of kids who need more one-on-one time and services. If you get training to care for those kids, you will get reimbursed at a higher rate.” said Taylor Forrest, TFI director of marketing out of Wichita, Kansas.
DHS requires that foster parents go through training, and whether that training takes place in-person, virtually, or a hybrid of the two, depends on the agency that the parents select.
For traditional foster care, applicants must complete 27 hours of training through a course called Guiding Principles. For therapeutic foster care, they can attend 36 hours of Pressley Ridge training in place of Guiding Principles.
“These kids are placed in foster care at no fault of their own. They are taken from everything they know. We need parents to open their hearts and homes. It is just such a rewarding experience, and there are kids in care all over the U.S. It is even better if the foster parents are in their local communities,” said Forrest.
DHS prefers connecting children with families in their own communities, because foster kids have already experienced significant hardship in their lives. Allowing them to stay in the same schools helps them to maintain friendships and engage in the same kinds of activities or participate on the same teams that offer them emotional support.
The pandemic has affected TFI and other agencies because the pool of potential families has shrunk. Many families have refused to take in children because of COVID-related concerns.
“We are looking for, however, a family wants to define themselves. We do not discriminate based on marital status, race, or orientation. We are looking for a family that is safe and can provide a loving home, and our goal is to reunite kids with families,” said Hooker.
Potential foster families can also work through Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare office, which is located at 208 Muskogee Ave. Cherokee Nation did not respond to emails and phone calls in time for comment by press time.
