Offering free virtual ACT workshops, the Cherokee Nation Foundation has expanded its reach nationwide and is having a direct and proven impact on Native students' scores.
"With the onset of COVID-19, we were really forced to pivot to virtual formats to stay engaged with students," said Janice Randall, CNF executive director. "The education landscape changed quickly, and students needed our support more than ever before. Now we've seen how impactful these programs can be, and it looks like they're here to stay."
CNF uses partner agencies such as Testing With Success to host virtual workshops throughout the year. Students who participated in the February workshop and took the national exam in April saw an average increase of 4 points, with some increasing by as many as 9 points, and a few students achieving a near perfect score.
"We're working with the best in the industry to bring valuable testing strategies to Native students to boost both their capabilities and confidence on test day. We plan to continue to offer these programs and hope students take advantage of the opportunity to participate ahead of the two national exams this summer," said Randall.
The next ACT workshop will be held on June 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the deadline to register is June 3.
CNF is debuting a virtual workshop for Native students interested in taking the Graduate Record Examination. This universal, standardized exam is essential for students considering a graduate program. Similar to the ACT workshops, this course is offered at no cost to Native students, with preference to Cherokee Nation citizens.
The GRE workshop will be held on June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, and the deadline to register is June 21. For more information or to register for a workshop, visit www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
