Startup Junkie Foundation has announced a partnership with Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to conduct a study of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tahlequah and the surrounding Cherokee County region.
Startup Junkie Foundation will also develop a road map for creating and sustaining a thriving venture ecosystem in the Northeast Oklahoma region.
The Fayetteville-based entrepreneurial support organization Startup Junkie Foundation will use a team of consultants to assess the economic landscape of the region, identify strengths, barriers, underutilized opportunities and more. The team will help identify and develop a network of resource partners and build a road map for long-term economic viability in the Tahlequah startup and small business community.
The project launched Feb. 1 and is slated to conclude in May. It is a collaboration with the city of Tahlequah to support existing small businesses and the development of new businesses over the next 10 years. TRDA will be charged with the implementation of the recommendations.
"I have worked with Startup Junkie for many years and know the expertise they bring to the table," said Nathan Reed, TRDA president. "Martha and the team that will be working in Tahlequah will be able to help our area small businesses and entrepreneurs receive the help they need to grow and thrive. TRDA is excited to create a partnership with the city of Tahlequah, Startup Junkie Foundation, and the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce to make sure every opportunity is identified to support the businesses and individuals that make up our amazing region. We plan to use this road map to propel Tahlequah forward."
Martha Londagin, Startup Junkie Foundation executive consultant and Delaware County resident, will lead the project in Tahlequah, meeting with community stakeholders and business owners, developing an assessment of the region's economic landscape and support resources for businesses. Before joining the Startup Junkie team, Londagin was the Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas communities as a public school educator, attorney, small business banker, and business consultant.
"Four lines of my family have lived in or owned small businesses in Tahlequah since the late 1890s, and my husband is an NSU [Northeastern State University] graduate. I have a lifetime of experiences here and a great desire to be allowed the opportunity to serve and support Tahlequah in the coming months," said Londagin. "I very much look forward to learning about its current, incredible small business community, its resources, and to help the TRDA identify the needs of its business community overall and planning for future growth and sustainability after the COVID crisis. I encourage all people interested in Tahlequah's business future to reach out to me to talk."
Community stakeholders and business owners interested in proposing ideas or providing input to Startup Junkie Foundation through local meetings with Londagin or by telephone or video meetings are encouraged to do so by contacting Reed at the Chamber of Commerce by email at Nathan@tahlequahchamber.com or by phone at 918-456-3742.
