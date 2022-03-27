Four area high school seniors receive scholarships at Oklahoma Youth Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY - On March 17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma awarded four $5,000 health and wellness scholarships to a selection of high school seniors who participated in the Oklahoma Youth Expo. Scholarship winners include Kate Dillon of Mustang, Josie Hayes of Miami, Macy Koch of Perry, and KayLea Taylor of Mulhall-Orlando.
Scholarship selection is based on academic excellence, community involvement and the desire to attend an Oklahoma Higher Education Institution in pursuit of a medical degree, with the intention of focusing on health in rural Oklahoma upon graduation.
"These scholarships are an investment in the future of health care in rural Oklahoma," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D. "College graduates with health-related degrees are an invaluable asset to the health of our state. We are proud to support these rising stars with the resources and assistance they need to thrive as successful health care professionals."
BCBSOK has partnered with OYE since 2014, and has given more than $100,000 in scholarship funding to Oklahoma students studying a health-related discipline.
