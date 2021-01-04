Three incumbents and one newly elected Cherokee County official were sworn into office Monday morning in Tahlequah.
Lesa Rousey-Daniels was sworn in for a second term as court clerk by District Judge Doug Kirkley.
“It’s my honor and privilege to serve my community,” Rousey-Daniels said. “I’m looking forward to serving the county as the court clerk for the next four years.”
Sheriff Jason Chennault shared the spotlight as he too was sworn in by Kirkley. The sheriff thanked the people of Cherokee County for trusting him to lead CCSO.
“I’m one week shy of my 22nd anniversary with CCSO, and I see no reason why I can’t be around for another 20 years,” said Chennault. “As long as I remember the things I was taught by Sheriff Delena Goss, Undersheriff Dan Garner, and Sheriff Norman Fisher – I wouldn’t be where I am today without all the time and guidance they put into me.”
County Clerk Cheryl Trammel was sworn in by Special District Judge Jerry Moore.
“Thank you, Cherokee County, for another four years doing what I love. [I’m] so thankful and blessed to work with such great people,” said Trammel.
New District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins was sworn in by Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
“I’ve always wanted to help people and now I have the authority and power to do that. I feel great and I’m really excited to get started,” said Jenkins.
