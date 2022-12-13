No new filings were reported for city offices on Tuesday, Dec. 13, after four candidates announced their intention to seek office Monday.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers had filed for reelection Monday, Dec. 12.
Local Realtor Suzanne Myers filed for mayor.
Ryan Cannonie and Joshua Allen filed for Ward 4 councilor. Trae Ratliff, the current Ward 4 councilor, is running for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
Those interested in filing for elected official positions have until Wednesday, Dec. 14 this week.
City Clerk Whitney Shaw said candidates can pick up applications at her office at City Hall, or email those to her. Anyone filing must deliver the $200 filing fee to Shaw.
Elected positions up for the February election are Wards 3 and 4 city councilor, and mayor.
