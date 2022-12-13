Those interested in filing for elected official positions have until Wednesday, Dec. 14 this week, and four have already filed.
As of Dec. 12, Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers had filed for reelection. Local Realtor Suzanne Myers filed for mayor, and Ryan Cannonie and Joshua Allen filed for Ward 4 councilor. Trae Ratliff, the current Ward 4 councilor, is running for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
City Clerk Whitney Shaw said candidates can pick up applications at her office at City Hall, or email those to her. Anyone filing must deliver the $200 filing fee to Shaw.
Elected positions up for the February election are: Wards 3 and 4 city councilor, and mayor.
