From staff reports
The Wednesday, Sept. 15, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 587,687 cases recorded in Oklahoma.
That includes over 318 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, along with four new deaths.
Overall, 1,966 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Sept. 15, there were 17,952 active cases, and 552,719 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 9,642. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 2,209.
On Sept. 15, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,323 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 91 residents have died, and 7,672 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the highest level, the "red zone."
Tahlequah Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students at the middle school at 9:30 a.m. and at the high school at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
As of Sept. 15, the state reported 3,990,068 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,808,630 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
