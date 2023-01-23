Four Tahlequah High School band students have been chosen for the All-State Band, making it the first time TPS has had more than one or two honorees at one time in at least 20 years.
“We just have a lot of very talented students who put out the effort. The Tahlequah band has always been very successful, and that’s because it's based on a group effort, and it’s one we facilitate,” said TPS Director of Bands Josh Allen.
The All-State competition is held for Oklahoma band students in grades 10-12. They start competing in their first round the first weekend of November.
“They basically take a choice amount of kids from that first round, and they send them to Oklahoma City the first weekend of December,” said Allen. “Then they audition there in multiple rounds and they basically keep whittling them down until they get the top 2% or 3% of instrumental music students in the state of Oklahoma.”
THS students who received this honor are Karsen Jefferson, Isaac Allen, Ryann Lee, and David Jacques. Isaac is Josh's son.
Allen said most schools are lucky to have even one student make All-State, which THS has accomplished almost every year. Due to the availability of resources larger schools are able to offer, he said most students who make it to All-State are from 6A schools.
Isaac, a THS senior and All-State participant for the past three years, said the competition has been an eye-opening experience. He practiced for six to eight hours two months before the initial round, and is convinced that's key to his success. Not only has he learned a strong work ethic through the program, he believes it has helped build him up as a musician.
“I think it’s teaching me that it’s important to make a lot of connections with people because with more connections, there’s more opportunity,” said Isaac.
The group was at the All-State Clinic in Tulsa Jan. 18-21, when they practiced several times a day with the other All-State musicians to prepare for the Saturday, Jan. 21, concert.
Allen said it normally takes three things for someone to become an All-Stater, which includes the student needing a good fundamental foundation in music, “extreme work ethic,” and a private lesson instructor.
Ryann Lee, a THS sophomore and first-time All-Stater, said the experience was an amazing opportunity, helping her gain a more diverse experience.
“It’s a different environment than what I’m used to, because we don’t have an orchestra in Tahlequah, so string instruments were kind of a foreign thing to listen to, and orchestral directors conduct way differently than band directors,” said Lee. “It was just a completely new experience and the string instruments are amazing to listen to, and to be in the sound and to have them all around you, it’s incredible.”
Allen said being a part of an ensemble as large as All-State can be life-changing for some, as it can not only alters the students' perspective of music, but it allows them to take part in other opportunities.
“We’re putting our students into these life changing moments where they can make decisions about their future, and they’re getting information and they’re networking,” said Josh.
