Five Hulbert residents have filed declarations of candidacy for city office positions.
Declarations of candidacy were accepted at the Cherokee County Election Board for two trustee positions, as well as the unexpired clerk/treasurer position left vacant by the death of long-time public servant Leona Welch.
Welch’s grandson, Seth Welch, filed his intention to seek the clerk/treasurer position.
Amanda Hakes, Randall Carey, Kenneth Fore, and current Trustee Jim Morgan have filed for the trustee positions on the town council.
Those filing had until Wednesday, Feb. 3 until 5 p.m., according to Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary.
The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan election on April 6. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
