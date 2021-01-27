Four Tahlequah Police Department officers are being honored for their life-saving measures performed on a woman who overdosed.
On Jan. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim responded to North Vinita Avenue to assist Northeastern Health System Emergency Medica Services with an overdose.
"Brandi Tolleson was unresponsive, not breathing, [lying] on her back on the floor of the bedroom," Swim stated in the report. "She was cold to touch and her facial skin was light-colored/pale-looking."
Officer Thomas Donnell was with Tolleson when Swim arrived on the scene and administered a dose of Narcan.
"I checked for a pulse and found that Brandi still had a pulse and her respirations were shallow," said Swim in his report.
TPD Officer Steven Smith then administered a second dose of Narcan to Tolleson and Swim rubbed her sternum in an attempt to get a response.
Tolleson's condition began to improve, and she was responsive by the time EMS personnel got her on a stretcher.
She was placed on oxygen and transported to NHS.
The homeowner said Tolleson had injected heroin and then fell to the floor.
Swim collected Tolleson's property and took it to the TPD.
Police Chief Nate King announced he will be awarding officers Swim, Donnell, and both Steven and Chris Smith with The Police Life-Saving Medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.