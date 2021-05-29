To honor Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Awareness Month, join OSU Extension employees in Cherokee County as we incorporate and develop these four habits into our lives that are shown to boost our brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
Each week in June will focus on developing a new habit to nurture our neurological health. As you progress through this month's challenge, make sure you continue to incorporate the previous week(s) habits.
June 1-7: Each day this week, make sure your diet emphasizes fruit, vegetables, fish, nuts, unsaturated fats, and plant-based sources of protein. A healthy diet can reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet does not have to be difficult! Just add them to the recipes you are already preparing. All fruits and veggies count toward your daily intake, so, add frozen to canned, and fresh to frozen; mix and match! It will add color and nutrition to your diet.
June 8-14: Each day this week, try to get seven to eight hours of sleep per night. Insufficient or interrupted sleep due to insomnia, stress, or sleep apnea can contribute to memory impairment and cognitive problems. If you have issues sleeping or falling asleep consider the following ideas. Set yourself a bedtime/wake up schedule. Try skipping a daytime nap, or nap once you get home from wor; this should improve your nighttime sleep. If your feeling "sleepy" late afternoon get up and take a walk, do some stretches at your desk, drink some water, move around. Although alcohol can initially induce sleep, once the alcohol levels in the blood start to fall, it produces an awakening or stimulant effect. Coffees, sodas, teas, chocolate, and nicotine also act as a stimulant in the body, so avoid consuming before bedtime and minimize use/consumption daily.
June 15-21: Each day this week, get at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day. Regular aerobic exercise such as walking, biking, swimming, gardening, or dancing can help elevate your heart rate, increase blood flow to the brain, and help develop new nerve cells. Regular exercise is also a way to help regulate your normal sleeping pattern and help you achieve a deeper sleep. Exercise is a great way to relieve stress, and physically tire the body. Every individual is different as far as what time of the day is best for exercise. Some prefer to exercise in morning and afternoon because they get a surge of energy afterwards. However, some individuals exercise before bedtime to help them fall asleep.
June 22-30: Each day this week, keep your brain active by reading, playing strategy games, completing jigsaw puzzles, learning a new language, or learning a new hobby. Keeping your brain active will help maintain memory before and after memory problems develop. Socializing with others provides opportunities for communication, critical thought, creativity, and emotional expression. People who become isolated are at a greater risk of developing depression and dementia.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
