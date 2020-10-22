Four Northeastern State University students were taken to jail after trespassing on the old Lost City School property as part of a fraternity pledge rite.
On Oct. 20, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Lost City Road for a burglary in progress. Dispatchers advised four men were caught at the abandoned Lost City School by the groundskeeper.
“Upon arrival, I observed the reporting party, Alva Moss, to be sitting on his four-wheeler and kept the boys at bay until law enforcement could get there,” Rafalko said in the report. “The school has had many trespassers who vandalized the property, and no one but Moss and the owner, Johnny Mitchell, were supposed to be there.”
Jacob Graham, Bryce Crawford, Camden Barker, and Noah Layne were temporarily detained. Rafalko said all four men were respectful and complied with her.
“The boys all said they were in the school for less than 10 minutes prior to hearing a noise outside to make them come out. They were met by Moss, who told them he had a gun, but did not brandish it at them,” Rafalko said.
The quartet said they went into the abandoned building to take a "selfie" as proof they'd been there. They said it was just for fun and they didn’t know they had broken the law, since it was an old, derelict school.
Dispatchers informed Mitchell of the situation and advised he was on his way.
“Once Mitchell arrived, I asked Mitchell if it was all right for the boys to speak to him and explain themselves, which they did respectfully and apologized. They explained they had no malicious intent for the property,” Rafalko said.
Mitchell wanted to see if there was any new damage to the building since he had been there a month earlier. The four men said they had only taken the photo and left. Mitchell noticed there was new damage, but Rafalko said without evidence that the men responsible for the damage or admissions of guilt, charges wouldn’t be added.
“However, Mitchell stated he has never been able to catch anyone trespassing before and ‘wanted to make an example out of them,’” Rafalko said.
Graham, Crawford, Barker, and Layne were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of second-degree burglary.
A family member of one of the men said she was told the incident was part of a pledge for Kappa Sigma fraternity at NSU.
“She reported the boys were sworn to secrecy due to the pledge for the fraternity,” Rafalko said.
