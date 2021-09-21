CLAREMORE - Rogers State University has announced that Shaunda Frazier and Richard Rainwater of Tahlequah made its Honor Roll for the Summer 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average - no grades lower than a B.
Frazier and Rainwater named RSU Summer 2021 Honor Roll recipients
