Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free ACT Boot Camp to Native American students on Saturday, Dec. 7. The one-day course will be held in the library at Fort Gibson High School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"The ACT Boot Camp continues to serve as an effective and impactful tool for helping students increase their scores on the national exam," said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. "We encourage students to take the ACT early and often, so that they can identify their strengths and weaknesses and work to achieve their highest possible score."
ACT Boot Camp is led by Mastery-Prep, an organization dedicated to building students' confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors will guide students through content strategies for all four subjects on the ACT and administer mini-tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.
The course is offered to Native students in grades 10-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation students. The deadline to register is Nov. 29. Students interested in the course can call w918-207-0950 or apply online at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
