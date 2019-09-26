Family Literacy Night will be held at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., on Monday, Sept. 30, 5-7 p.m., in the Carnegie Room.
Once individuals complete all the activities, they will be eligible to receive one free book.
Families can enjoy free cheese nachos and water. This program is free and open to the public and sign-up is not needed.
Family Literacy Night is an outreach program of the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System.
For further information, come by the service desk at the Tahlequah Public Library or call the library at 918-456-2581.
