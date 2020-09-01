Free classes help elders, others stay independent

Before the coronavirus pandemic, older adults could participate in free tai chi or diabetes self-management classes at local libraries or senior citizens centers held by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative.
Due to most of their clientele being in the vulnerable population, in-person classes were suspended in March, according to Sharon Elder, education specialist with Northeast Center of Healthy Aging, OHAI.
Educators began having some, such as tai chi and Staying Active and Independent for Life, on the OHAI Facebook page. Zoom classes were started in April and May, and that broadened the range of offerings.
"We added Zoom because people were missing interaction. It's more confidential, as there are only a certain amount of people in it," said Elder. "We're getting our regular participants, and finding a new group of individuals who have never taken our classes. Some are working people or individuals who were not able to get to the in-person classes."
Elder said they have seen people from all over the country and world participating. Some have shared the links with family members in different states so they could be in the same virtual class together.
"It's blown up and expanding. We're really happy about that," said Elder. "It's beneficial for people working from home or who have been laid off. People are starting to feel isolation and separation. This is a way to see other people and interact."
Elder said they have worked out some kinks and are in a groove. OHAI is discussing continuing the online classes even after the CDC guidelines are lifted.
"There's that population out there that can't get out or leave because they are taking care of someone else in the home, but they can participate this way," she said.
The technology has been new for some of the instructors, but now they are at a point where they can help participants with it.
"There's been a whole different ball game for some of us," said Elder. "We've been able to bring in a whole new generation of seniors who were not tech-savvy. We've helped link them with other things, like church services and family."
Each class has two instructors so one can assist people who have technology issues.
"We traded driving from place to place to doing Zoom," said Elder who used to spend most of her working time in her vehicle traveling the region. "We're just as busy as we were."
More people in younger generations than OHAI usually serves are getting involved, too.
"Since classes are free, it's nice for them," said Elder. "Some people used to go to the gym and this is a good alternative. They've returned to the gym, but they've stayed with tai chi."
While in-person classes were usually in the mornings or afternoons, Elder said they have started offering some late afternoon and evening classes.
Elder said the virtual courses are similar to what they were in person.
While there are fewer people in the exercise classes, some people are now taking them multiple times a day or week.
People can register for more than one class. The courses are scheduled through the end of the year, and are in a cycle, so if two classes are at the same time right now, a person can take one and then wait to take the other in six weeks.
Some of the classes have books and materials that go with them, so interested parties should register as soon as they can in order to have the information mailed to them.
"We always try to have personal contact with them," said Elder. "They can always call or email us. We can give them the list of times and classes we're doing."
OHAI is offering 13 classes, with some being duplicates at different times. Instructors are from all over Oklahoma. Classes include: Tai Chi for Better Balance; Diabetes Self-Management; Healthier Choices, Healthier You Program; and Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
"That is good for people taking care of a family member or loved one. It helps them take care of themselves," said Elder. "There is one for those taking care of adults and one for those taking care of disabled children."
OHAI is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at The University of Oklahoma and is supported by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation. The services are funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through SAC Nutrition Services, Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging, and Department of Human Services Aging Services.
Learn more
For information Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative classes, call 1-888-616-8161 or email devon-murray@ouhsc.edu. Visit the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Facebook to view some videos.
