A free dump day is set for Cherokee County for Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gates will close at 3 p.m. sharp.
The locations open will be: the Tahlequah Transfer Station, 1851 N. Douglas Ave.; District 1 Station, 19034 E. 640 Road in Moody; District 2 Station, 1014 S. Rider Lane in Hulbert; and District 3 Station, 28665 S. Qualls Road in Qualls.
Bagged and loose trash will be accepted at all disposal sites. Items that will not be accepted at any station include: dirt, rocks, brush, explosives, unknown materials, appliance with Freon, and commercial or agriculture wastes.
The Tahlequah Transfer Station will accept household pollutants, including auto fluids, solvents, oil-based paint, cleaners, lawn chemicals, poisons, and batteries of all types. Up to three units per household of computers and televisions will be accepted. Tires will be taken from passenger cars, light trucks, large trucks, and tractors. A limit of 25 per household will be in place, and no rims or tire dealer will be accepted.
This is a public service event sponsored by the city of Tahlequah Solid Waste Department and the Cherokee County Commissioners.
For more information, call 918-456-8332.
