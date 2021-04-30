The Cherokee County Health Services Council, in partnership with the University of Oklahoma Health and Sciences Center and the Public Health Institute of Oklahoma, will host free COVID-19 testing events in May.
“The goal is to find individuals that are COVID positive that may not know they are – to catch those who may have been exposed, because so many don’t have symptoms but will still test positive,” CCHSC Executive Director Pam Iron said. “Due to the vaccinations becoming more accessible and communities opening up with public events, we wanted to provide this health measure to continue to stop the spread.”
Iron added that tests are becoming such a routine that many community members need a valid one to board planes and visit some events or businesses.
“We want to provide this service through our partnerships with the Public Health Institute of Oklahoma and the OU Health Science Center to Cherokee County and our local business community. These services are being provided through a grant with PHIO and the CCHSC and other volunteers will be assisting the testing including the Northeastern State University Physician Assistant program is providing volunteers to administer the testing,” Iron said.
The first event will be Monday, May 3, 5-7 p.m., at the Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex near the soccer fields.
The second testing event will be held Saturday, May 15, during the Tahlequah Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., at the Leoser Pavilion near Norris Park in downtown Tahlequah.
Citizens can register to be tested can register at https://osdh.force.com/selfPortal/s/selfregistration or https://osdh.force.com/covid/s/okcp-login.
Walk-ins can register on site if needed.
For information on future dates, call 918-506-4058 or 918-822-7110.
