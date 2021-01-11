Northeastern State University has received an initial shipment of 4,000 BinaxNOW Ag Card Tests, which are COVID-19 tests.
According to the Oklahoma Health Department, these tests are only to be used for students at this time. Students are not required to be tested. However, if a student elects to be tested, they may do so at no personal expense.
To receive a BinaxNOW test, enrolled NSU students must schedule an appointment with one of the following:
• Student-athletes should contact the NSU Athletic Department, 918-444-3921.
• Other Tahlequah students may contact NeoHealth next to the RiverHawk Wellness Center, 529 Oak Ave.; 918-444-2126
• Muskogee students can contact NeoHealth Muskogee, 1328 S. York St.; 918-683-0470.
• Broken Arrow students should contact Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health/Coweta Health Center, 607 S. Broadway; 918-486-5564. They are not offering the BinaxNOW test; however, they will provide students COVID-19 testing at no charge.
"NSU continues to make the health and safety of our community its No. 1 priority," said NSU President Steve Turner. "During the winter break, NSU had over 2 million square feet of academic, athletic, office and student space sanitized for your protection."
Students are asked to remember the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash hands regularly, and watch social distancing. Masks are available in the University Center on the Tahlequah campus or at the Dean’s Office at the Muskogee or Broken Arrow campuses.
Those who are ill should stay home and contact their faculty as soon as possible to discuss missed work and-or alternate classroom arrangements. The comprehensive Student Guide to COVID-19 and other coronavirus information are on NSU's COVID-19 Resources Page, https://offices.nsuok.edu/studentaffairs/Coronavirus.
"Let’s continue our commitment to the health and safety of others. The low positivity rates during the fall semester should continue as long as we work together," said Turner.
