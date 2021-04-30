The Cherokee County Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cookson Country Store and Cabins, 32054 State Highway 82.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine at no cost. The Moderna vaccine will be provided. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment time, visit vaccinate.ok.gov or call 211 for assistance.
For more information, call 918-456-8826.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.