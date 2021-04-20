FREE DUMP DAY: A streamlined process made this year's countywide event more efficient

Hundreds of Cherokee County residents hauled their junk to four solid waste transfer stations on Saturday to take advantage of the area’s Free Dump Day.
The dump day was sponsored by the city of Tahlequah Solid Waste Services Department and Cherokee County Commissioners. Tahlequah city officials support the event because they see it as having positive environmental impacts on the community, according to Tahlequah Solid Waste Services Superintendent Chris Armstrong.
“The reason the city holds it is because there’s a lot of stuff people need to get rid of, and they don’t know how to properly get rid of it. So, pesticides, motor oil, refrigerators with freon – if they don’t properly get rid of it, it’s bad for the atmosphere," said Armstrong. "That’s why we hire Rineco to come and properly dispose of it. We’d rather pay for it as a city than find it in our creeks or our lakes or anywhere else. We don’t want kids playing in that kind of stuff.”
In previous years, the city has opened up the Solid Waste Services plant in Tahlequah, and people have waited for 35 minutes to an hour to dump their waste. This year, Armstrong wanted to make the process more efficient. They compartmentalized the station to allow more access within the facility. In addition, they aligned their dump day with similar events in Hulbert, Keys, and Moodys.
“So now instead of everyone coming and converging here at this focal point, they can spread out and they won’t have to wait as long. It really helps us with the traffic control and the high risk of accidents. It has helped teaming up with them,” said Armstrong.
With these changes, there were no waiting times to enter the facility on Saturday. Tahlequah Waste Services employee Larry Dallis observed that traffic was not as backed up as it had been in previous years.
“Usually, they’re backed up onto Grand View Road, but I think what helped this year is that facilities throughout the county are open, too,” he said.
Even though this year’s dump day offered four locations, anyone from the county could dump their waste in Tahlequah. This is because the city recognizes that pollution anywhere in the county affects the city.
“With the Free Dump Day, it’s not just for the city; it’s for everyone in the county. If you look at the layout and the grounds, all of the creeks and lakes are connected. If we said, ‘No, we can’t take your stuff,’ people will go in the county and dump their stuff in a creek; the pollution will head our way," said Armstrong. :So, why not eliminate that and just have them dump their stuff here?”
Tires were easily the most popular item residents got rid of on Saturday. They limited the number of tires to 25 per trip because they were afraid residents might overload their pickup trucks.
“If they aren’t secure, we can lose them on the highway. We want to prevent any kind of risk. If something falls off the trailer and hits another car, they are responsible for that damage. We want to host a good program with minimal risks with our guys and the public,” said Armstrong.
Other popular items dropped off were dried paint, motor oil, rotted out barbeque grills, deep freezers, and dilapidated playground equipment.
The event was limited to individuals. Businesses were not permitted to dump refuse for free.
