Community members can take advantage of free and safe waste disposal and recycling during the Free Dump Day on Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Solid Waste Services, 1851 N. Douglas Blvd.
Accepted items include: e-waste, computers, TVs, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, all types of batteries, and household pollutants, such as auto fluids, solvents, oil-based paints, cleaners, pesticides, and poisons.
Up to three 5-gallon buckets or smaller of paint, chemicals, etc., per household will be collected at the Solid Waste Department. No explosives, unknowns, commercial or agricultural waste will be accepted.
Used passenger car, truck and large truck tires will be taken at the Tahlequah Transfer Station Site. The limit is 25 tires per household. No tire dealers are allowed, and no rims will be accepted.
This public service event is sponsored by the city of Tahlequah Solid Waste Services Department, Cherokee Nation Environmental Program, and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
