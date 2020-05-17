An opportunity for free and safe waste disposal and recycling, Free Dump Day has been scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the city of Tahlequah Solid Waste Department, 1851 N. Douglas Blvd.

Items accepted include: e-waste, computers, TVs, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, all types of batteries, and household pollutants, such as auto fluids, solvent, oil-based paints, cleaners, pesticides, and poisons. Passenger car, truck, and large truck tires will be accepted with a limit of 25 per household. Tire dealers are not allowed to drop off.

No rocks, dirt, brush, or appliances with Freon will be accepted.

This is a public service event sponsored by the city of Tahlequah Solid Waste Services Department, Cherokee Nation Environmental Program, and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

