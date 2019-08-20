The city of Tahlequah and its Solid Waste Department, in cooperation with the Cherokee Nation Environmental Program, will host a fall free dump day for all Cherokee County citizens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at 1851 N. Douglas Blvd.
This event will accept waste disposal and recycling, and will be open to anyone living in Cherokee County.
"No rocks, dirt, brush or Freon-filled appliances will be allowed," said Chris Armstrong, solid waste superintendent. "We will accept items, including e-waste, computers, televisions, florescent bulbs, smoke alarms, household pollutants, auto fluids and paints, to name a few."
In addition, cleaners, pesticides, poisons, all types of batteries, and tires are accepted.
No explosives, unknowns, commercial or agricultural wastes will be accepted.
"Up to three units per household will be collected at the Solid Waste Department," Armstrong said.
There is a 25-tire limit per household, and no rims or tire dealers will be accepted. For questions about this event, call 918-456-0651, ext. 1509 or 2225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.