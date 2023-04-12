Tahlequah now has two weekly ear acupuncture clinics.
The area now has six practitioners in the Tahlequah/Tulsa area who completed the Acu-Tech training. The training was conducted by Phyllis Spears, POCA trainer, and Robin Jackson.
The five points work together to help the individual feel calm and balanced, therefore better able to handle the stressors of life. It helps to detoxify the body physically and emotionally by decreasing feelings of fear, anger, and grief. Many report feeling calm, sleeping better, and less pain.
The treatment was developed to provide relief from heroin withdrawal symptoms, but has since been found to do so much more. These healing points help with PTSD, grief, and trauma. The practitioners do only the five points on the ears, but these are powerful points. The first two points help calm the “fight or flight” system, moving us into “rest and digest.” The last three points cleanse and detoxify, but also deal with emotions, like fear, anger, and mood swings, and feelings of grief and loss.
The increase mental and emotional stress of the last two years, the isolation, home schooling, and uncertainty increased peoples stress levels, leading some to increase their usage of alcohol and other drugs, increased feelings of depression, and cause some severe health issues. This simple treatment helps people to better deal with these issues. It is not a stand-alone treatment and individuals should seek out the support of mental and behavioral health providers, as well as their primary care provider.
Treatments consist of five tiny, sterile, one-time usage needles inserted into the lobe of each ear. Clients sit quietly for 30-45 minutes. The treatment is non-verbal, no assessment is needed. The Acu-Tech practitioners reach out to the community through community events, such as the Great American Smoke-Out, the Wellbriety event, World AIDS Day, and are planning to have a booth at the Red Fern Festival. At community events the group has an information booth and apply acupuncture beads rather than needles.
The free weekly clinics are Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 215 N. Water Ave. – Dr. Abels building – and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist at 104 N. College Ave. Clinics are free, but donations are accepted to help cover the cost of supplies. The Acu-Techs are certified by POCA, the People’s Organization of Community Acupuncture, which supports affordable community acupuncture. To learn more about POCA, go to https://pocacoop.com/.
